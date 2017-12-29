One person in critical condition after two-vehicle collision in Brampton
A A
One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.
It happened at Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road where both vehicles collided at the intersection around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
There is no word if charges will be laid.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.