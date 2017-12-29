640 Toronto
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle collision in Brampton

A two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Thursday night left one person in critical condition.

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

It happened at Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road where both vehicles collided at the intersection around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word if charges will be laid.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

