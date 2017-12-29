Power restored to all but ‘a handful’ of customers who lost electricity in Christmas Day storm

Nova Scotia Power continues to restore electricity to “a handful” of customers who are still in the dark following a storm on Christmas Day.

About 158,000 customers lost power earlier this week after Nova Scotia was battered by a Nor’easter that brought hurricane-force wind gusts.

Crews have been working around-the-clock in frigid temperatres to get power up and running since the storm hit.

In total, more than 700 people have been working all week to restore electricity, including crews from New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia Power says the remaining customers affected by this week’s storm who have not had their power restored include a small number of customers in remote, hard to access locations such as Tancook Island. As well, seasonal customers who agreed to low priority restoration status, and customers with damage to their electrical system are affected.

The utility says crews cannot restore power to customers who sustained damage to their electrical equipment until it is fixed. A list of electricians can be found here.

Officials say the high number of damaged sites and hard-to-access locations has created the biggest challenge for restoration crews this week. At one point, there were more than 1,200 sites across the province.

Nova Scotia Power says damage from the storm at these locations was extensive and required a number of repairs before power could be safely restored.

It’s expected that power will be restored to everyone in the province by Friday evening. An up-to-date look at the Nova Scotia Power outage map with current outage locations and restoration times can be found here.

