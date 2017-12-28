Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

The snow will ease off to flurries Thursday night and Friday morning, but another low pushing into the region will bring more snow by Friday afternoon and evening.

In the wake of a cold front moving through Saturday, we will see drier conditions by the afternoon with the possibility of either sunny breaks late in the day or clearing Saturday night.

Sun and cloud is on deck for the last day of 2017 on Sunday.

Friday’s daytime high range: -9 to -4C

~ Duane/Wesla