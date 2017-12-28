Kelowna cops looking for person of interest

He’s a mystery man and Kelowna RCMP re anxious to speak with him.

RCMP have released a photo of a man they’re calling a ‘person of interest’ in an ongoing theft investigation.

In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police will only confirm that the theft allegedly occurred sometime overnight from December 6 and 7 in the area of Ethel Street and Laurel Avenue in Kelowna.

A photo of the man suggest it was taken in a convenience store. The man is seen standing at the store’s front counter, wearing a dark hoodie.

“We hope the public can help further our investigation by coming forward with the identity of the male observed in the photo,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.