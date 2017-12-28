West Kelowna boat theft
RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen boat.
The competition ski boat was stolen from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna.
RCMP said the theft happened between December 7 and 14.
The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN # MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN # 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.
