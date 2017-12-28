Police warn against increased risk of break-ins after holidays

While you may want to brag to family and friends about your Christmas haul, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police is warning that you could inadvertently tip off criminals.

The association is reminding everyone to be careful about what’s posted on social media and to avoid leaving large empty boxes at the curb.

Spokesperson Joe Couto told 980 CFPL that break-ins are generally crimes of opportunity.

“Sometimes it’s young people or people who are trying to support an addiction. [They] get things they can carry out quickly even before police respond to an alarm system.”

For the same reason, Couto adds that you should not be posting about when you’re on vacation as it will just let criminals know when your house is empty.