Thursday’s Okanagan forecast
A A
Thursday, December 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Some of you will be digging out the snowblower today when a stronger system moves inland.
The series of weather systems continue tomorrow, keeping the snow in the forecast until Saturday.
A drier trend is on deck for Sunday.
Today’s daytime high range: -11 to -6C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.