Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Some of you will be digging out the snowblower tomorrow as our light snow will increase to moderate snow on Thursday when a stronger system moves inland.
The series of weather systems continue on Friday, keeping the snow in the forecast until Saturday.
A drier trend is on deck for Sunday.
Thursday’s daytime high range: -11 to -6C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
