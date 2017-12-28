Rick Zamperin: 2017 was a roller-coaster of a year for sports fans

Whether you were cheering on Hamilton’s sports teams, or clubs from across North America or around the world, fans experienced plenty of ups and downs in 2017.

Locally, Ticats fans were pulling their hair out all summer long as Hamilton stumbled to a dreadful 0-8 start to the CFL season.

By year’s end, however, thanks to a 6-4 record in the second half of the season under new coach June Jones, the Tiger-Cats faithful were back on the bandwagon — even though they were forced to watch the Toronto Argonauts win the Grey Cup over Calgary in snowy Ottawa.

Fans of the Hamilton Bulldogs were finally treated to playoff hockey last spring and have enjoyed watching one of the top outfits in the OHL this season.

It may not be a team of superstar juniors, but head coach John Gruden has them playing their best hockey in ages.

McMaster’s football team made it to the OUA football semi-finals, and the women’s basketball team lost in the provincial bronze-medal match.

Toronto FC exacted some revenge over Seattle after beating the Sounders in the MLS Cup.

The rematch of the 2016 soccer final at BMO Field was the exclamation point on a record-breaking season for the Reds.

The Maple Leafs made it back to the playoffs for the first time in a while in 2017, and with star sophomore centre Auston Matthews, it appears anything is possible.

2017 was not kind to the Blue Jays, who went from contender to pretender in a hurry.

The Raptors are one of the NBA’s best teams this season after being swept in the playoffs last spring by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of the biggest sports stories of the year didn’t even happen on the field — at least not during a game.

NFL players across the league knelt during the national anthem to exercise their free-speech rights and bring attention to social injustices.

The move received a lot of support but also created a tidal wave of criticism, including some harsh words from U.S. President Donald Trump.

And the man who started it all, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was nowhere to be found on the field because not one NFL team wanted him on their roster.