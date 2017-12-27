Frostbite alert issued for Peterborough region

Temperatures across the Kawarthas have taken a dive, prompting Peterborough Public Health to issue its second frostbite warning of the season to residents.

The health unit says the wind chill will bring temperatures as low as -29 C.

The warning was issued Tuesday and will remain in effect until Friday, when temperatures are expected to rise.

Vulnerable residents, such as infants, the elderly, people with circulatory problems and those who are marginally housed, are at risk in these temperatures. The health unit says exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 to 30 minutes.

Peterborough Public Health is recommending that residents:

Consider re-scheduling outdoor activities, especially in the evening, due to the serious risk of hypothermia and frostbite when outdoors for long periods.

Use caution when shoveling snow, particularly if you have heart, respiratory problems or other medical conditions. Snow shoveling is strenuous and can cause an onset of heart or respiratory problems.

Check on the elderly or people with disabilities who are living alone.

Dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer.

Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat, and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose.

If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible.

The health unit also says residents need to be on the lookout for signs of cold-related illness.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling/uncoordinated movements, memory loss, and slurred speech.

Symptoms of frostbite include white or greyish skin, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, or numbness.