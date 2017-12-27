Man in Flamborough single-vehicle crash died of hypothermia: police

Hamilton police say a 77-year-old man who was found dead following a car crash in Flamborough died of hypothermia.

Investigators say they were called to the crash on Patrick Street and Sager Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officers and paramedics found the man’s body a short distance from his car.

They believe he managed to get out of his vehicle on his own. Police previously said the man had suffered a head injury, but in a statement on Wednesday, investigators said a post-mortem examination concluded the fatality was not due to injuries sustained in the collision.

“The Coroner’s Branch has determined the male driver’s cause of death was hypothermia,” Hamilton police said on Wednesday.

HPS Recon Unit investigates single motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a 77 year old Toronto male. Police are looking for witnesses, please call 905-546- 4753. #HamOnt https://t.co/cP9A2p8m83 pic.twitter.com/WBD7rOCxdr — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 27, 2017

Police say weather, road conditions and possible health issues of the driver may have played a role in the crash, but say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

They believe the crash may have happened just after midnight and are looking to speak to any witnesses in the area around that time.

The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of his family.

