Fire destroy Shuswap home
A house in the Shuswap is a total loss following an early morning fire Tuesday.
Chase RCMP said emergency crews were called to a residence at 8784 Squilax Anglemont Rd. at around 8 a.m. where they found the house engulfed in flames and a detached garage still burning.
“The fire was extinguished but not before the loss of the house, garage and two vehicles,” RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said in a news release.
The homeowners are away on holidays.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.
