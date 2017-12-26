Fire destroy Shuswap home

A house in the Shuswap is a total loss following an early morning fire Tuesday.

Chase RCMP said emergency crews were called to a residence at 8784 Squilax Anglemont Rd. at around 8 a.m. where they found the house engulfed in flames and a detached garage still burning.

“The fire was extinguished but not before the loss of the house, garage and two vehicles,” RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said in a news release.

The homeowners are away on holidays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.