$30K worth of veal, trailer stolen from north-end Toronto business: police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a trailer containing approximately $30,000 worth of veal that was stolen from a commercial business in the city’s north end.

Police said the 48-foot refrigerated trailer was parked at a business near Signet and Fenmar drives, northwest of Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, the trailer was stolen.

1226 15:07 Pol Req Asst W/ Ft Of Trailer Containing Large Qty Of Ve…nmar Drive Area https://t.co/PO0xCP1W6P — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 26, 2017

Officers said the trailer is white with a blue “W” and has the words “White Valley” on the side. They said the trailer’s right rear door is blue and the left rear door is stainless steel. It has the Ontario licence plate K5885K.

Anyone who has information about the trailer or the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.