$30K worth of veal, trailer stolen from north-end Toronto business: police
Toronto police say they’re looking for a trailer containing approximately $30,000 worth of veal that was stolen from a commercial business in the city’s north end.
Police said the 48-foot refrigerated trailer was parked at a business near Signet and Fenmar drives, northwest of Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West.
Investigators said sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, the trailer was stolen.
Officers said the trailer is white with a blue “W” and has the words “White Valley” on the side. They said the trailer’s right rear door is blue and the left rear door is stainless steel. It has the Ontario licence plate K5885K.
Anyone who has information about the trailer or the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.