December 24, 2017 1:43 pm

Crash near Exeter claims life of South Huron man

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Huron County OPP.

Huron County OPP say a man is dead after a single motor-vehicle crash occurred southeast of Exeter on Friday night.

Tyler Glenn, 23, of South Huron was the lone occupant of an SUV travelling northbound on Elimville Lane.

A police investigation revealed the SUV left the roadway, entered into a ditch, launched into the air and ultimately came to rest on its side in an open field.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the SUV as a result.

Emergency services arrived at Elimville Lane, between Kirkton Road and Crediton Road, shortly after the incident at 11 p.m.

Glenn was found unconscious and then transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

