Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Sunday morning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

A low-pressure system from Texas will bring snow into Southern Ontario beginning Sunday afternoon.

Snowfalls of 5 to 10 cm are expected, and the limited visibility will likely make travelling difficult.

Heavier snowfalls are expected for the Greater Toronto Area, where a snowfall warning is in effect.

Environment Canada advises travellers to adjust their plans if possible.