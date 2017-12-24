Police arrest man for allegedly stealing cash registers from Halifax convenience stores

Police in Halifax have arrested in man in connection with two recent robberies. In both cases, the cash register from a convenience store was stolen.

The first incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Police say a man walked into Daily Sweets on Oxford Street, grabbed the cash register and fled to a waiting black jeep.

“The guy looked like he was reaching for a lotto slip, grabbed the cash register and ripped it out of the wall and the counter and ran out of the store with it. The employee literally said ‘really?’ and the guy said ‘yep’, took it and ran out,” Dan Baldwin, owner of Daily Sweets, told Global News on Saturday.

The second incident happened on Friday, Dec. 22 around 8:15 p.m. at Jubilee Junction Convenience Store on Jubilee Street. Once again, a man entered the store and stole the cash register and ran off.

There were no injuries during either robbery.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Victoria Road in Dartmouth on Saturday night. A 32-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested at the home.

The suspect has been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date to face theft charges.