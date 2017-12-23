Winnipeg Jets fall to New York Islanders in Brooklyn

The New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 5 to 2 Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Mathew Barzal scored three times for the Islanders adding to his rookie resume of 35 points in 36 games played.

Goal scorers for Winnipeg were Tucker Poolman who scored in the first period while Adam Lowry added a goal in the third.

The Jets with a record of 20-11-6 remain tied for first place in the Central Division with Nashville and St. Louis.

Winnipeg’s next game will come Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.