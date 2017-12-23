Edmonton Oilers hope to keep streak going against Habs on Saturday

The Edmonton Oilers look for a season-high four game winning streak when they host the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at Rogers Place. A win would also push the Oilers to .500 for the first time since they were 1-1-0 to start the season.

“We’re aware of where we’re at, but we’re not talking about it,” said head coach Todd McLellan. “Right now, we’re just trying to keep our game in order and maintain some momentum.”

The Oilers have gone 9-5-0 in their last 14 games. They enter Saturday’s action five points out of a playoff spot. They’ve been as many as nine points out.

The game against the Habs is the Oilers’ final game before getting three days off for Christmas.

READ MORE: Caggiula nets winner to give Edmonton Oilers dramatic win over Blues

“You have a little bit of a concern about distractions and what is going on in and around your world, around Christmas,” said McLellan. “I’ll be a lot more concerned about going to Winnipeg on the 27th.”

The Oilers beat the Canadiens in Montreal 6-2 two weeks ago. The Habs earned a 3-2 win in Calgary Friday night.

The Oilers projected lineup is:

Lucic – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Caggiula

Khaira – Draisaitl – Strome

Cammalleri – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Russell

Sekera – Benning

Davidson – Larsson

Talbot

Goaltender Cam Talbot has won his last six starts.

Catch the Oilers and Canadiens on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.