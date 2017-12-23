Porch pirate steals 4-year-old boy’s life-saving medication

A preschooler in Utah was left without his life-saving medication after falling victim to a porch pirate.

Porch pirates have sprung up all over as people make more online purchases. These thieves will steal packages from homes after they have been delivered.

In this case, the porch pirates made off with $5,000 worth of four-year-old Austin Taylor’s life-saving kidney medication.

Austin was born with stage 5 kidney failure and he received a transplant two years ago. The medicine is to prevent the four-year-old’s body from rejecting his new kidney.

“He’s so strong and always fighting,” His father Cody told CBS news.

The medication was stolen from the single father’s front porch just days before Christmas, leaving Cody Taylor left wondering how he was going to make up for the three-month supply of missing medicine.

“Usually as I get that I expect to see the boxes as I pull up, but there was nothing there,” Cody told CBS News.

After a brief investigation, he realized the medicine was gone.

Cody was uncertain he would be able to replace the medicine but with the help of his insurer, it was eventually replaced.

Cody has a message for the porch pirates who stole his son’s medication.

“You don’t know who you’re hurting by your actions. It could range from ruining someone’s Christmas to threatening someone’s life. You just never know,” Cody said.

*With files from CBS News