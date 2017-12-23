Veterans lend a helping hand to Halifax’s Souls Harbour Rescue Mission

Every year, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax works to bring some much-needed Christmas joy to those who are less fortunate.

On Saturday, the non-profit organization had some extra help, as 35 UN-NATO veterans volunteered their time to help people in need.

Susana Sears, a naval combat information operator with the Canadian Armed Forces, helped to organize the group.

“This is what we do, we did this in the military all of our lives right, is serving people, serving our country, serving our people right? Humanitarian Aid is something big for all of us and we love it and we always want to do it right, so this is it and now we can do it at home,” she said.

Veterans helped to cook up the annual pancake lunch at the mission. In addition, the group donated $2,400, 46 bags of clothing and Christmas stockings.

“We found Souls Harbour, we found some veterans that go here too, as well. As a veteran, we see what’s happening to our own people and so it touched our heart and we said from now on, we’re going to give to Souls,” said Sears.

“God bless those that give because there’s always people that are in need, so any little bit that you can give or do, it means something to somebody.”

Michelle Porter, the executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, says volunteers like the veterans and community support allow the mission to help more people.

“This is the 7th year of Christmas at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and it just keeps growing and growing and we’re so thankful to the community rallying behind us, providing our stockings, providing our food for the meal and all these clothes and coats for people to stay warm this winter,” said Porter.

On Saturday and again on Monday, those in need will be able to choose whatever they want from the organization’s ‘mission mart.’

“It’s like winning a free shopping spree, so today and on Christmas Monday we are open and you can take as many items as you want or need so that you can cloth your family and your friends. We have blankets, we have warm coats and knitted goods so it’s kind of a fun thing to do,” said Porter.

From noon until 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, Souls Harbour will be serving a traditional seafood chowder with 10 pounds of lobster donated from Clearwater and 80 pounds of white fish donated from High Liner Canada.

For those who want to donate to help make someone else’s Christmas a little brighter, Porter says it isn’t too late. All the information on how to donate can be found on the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission’s website.