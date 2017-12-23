Assiniboine Park Zoo offering free admission for kids

Starting Saturday, Assiniboine Park Zoo is offering kids aged 12 and under free admission throughout the holidays.

Events such as Keeper Talks, horse drawn wagon rides and winter adaption challenges will be taking place during the two-week time frame.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed Christmas Day with the free offer running throughout the holiday season until January 7.

For more information on events happening at Assiniboine Park Zoo visit their website.