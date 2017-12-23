Assiniboine Park Zoo
Assiniboine Park Zoo offering free admission for kids

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed Christmas Day with  the free offer running throughout the holiday season until January 7. 

Starting Saturday, Assiniboine Park Zoo is offering kids aged 12 and under free admission throughout the holidays.

Events such as Keeper Talks, horse drawn wagon rides and winter adaption challenges will be taking place during the two-week time frame.

For more information on events happening at Assiniboine Park Zoo visit their website.

