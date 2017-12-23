Skating trail opens at Assiniboine Park
Assiniboine Park’s Terry Fox skating trail opened to the public Saturday just in time for the holidays.
The one-kilometer long skating trail highlights the surroundings of Assiniboine Park.
In 2016 the Terry Fox Fitness Trail was refurbished after receiving more than $115,000 in upgrades.
The skating trail will be open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. everyday throughout the winter season but will be closed Christmas Day.
