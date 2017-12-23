Assiniboine Park's Terry Fox skating trail
Skating trail opens at Assiniboine Park

Assiniboine Park’s Terry Fox skating trail opened to the public Saturday just in time for the holidays.

The one-kilometer long skating trail highlights the surroundings of Assiniboine Park.

In 2016 the Terry Fox Fitness Trail was refurbished after receiving more than $115,000 in upgrades.

The skating trail will be open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. everyday throughout the winter season but will be closed Christmas Day.

