Man charged after striking cyclist in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges under the motor vehicle act following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Dartmouth.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, police say a motorist was attempting to turn left from Portland Street to Highway 111 when he struck a female cyclist who was travelling westbound on Portland Street.

The cyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The motorist has been charged with failing to yield the right of way.

