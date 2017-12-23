Canada
December 23, 2017 1:24 am
Updated: December 23, 2017 1:27 am

Sleigh rides run through the holidays at O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Bryon McLuckie
O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is offering sleigh rides through the holiday season.

They run Dec. 23, 24,26,29 and 30 every half hour between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Clydesdales, Belgians and Percherons are the three breeds of horses used to pull the sleighs.

Guests are urged to bundle up for the rides.

There will be a bonfire going, and free hot chocolate to help guests keep warm.

The cost is $10 for children aged 4-12, $15 for adults, kids three and under are free and groups of six or more receive a 20 per cent discount.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are avalable by calling (250) 549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca.

 

