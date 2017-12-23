Sleigh rides run through the holidays at O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen
O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is offering sleigh rides through the holiday season.
They run Dec. 23, 24,26,29 and 30 every half hour between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Clydesdales, Belgians and Percherons are the three breeds of horses used to pull the sleighs.
Guests are urged to bundle up for the rides.
There will be a bonfire going, and free hot chocolate to help guests keep warm.
The cost is $10 for children aged 4-12, $15 for adults, kids three and under are free and groups of six or more receive a 20 per cent discount.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are avalable by calling (250) 549-7469 or online at ticketseller.ca.
