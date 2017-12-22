Race against snowfall: is the City of Lethbridge keeping up?

Fresh snow…fresh set of complaints from Lethbridge residents. But are they justified?

City of Lethbridge officials say snow plowing crews have been busy on the streets, even before the snow began to fall.

“We were actually in and did some proactive measures — we actually anti-iced the downtown,” spokesperson Lee Perkins said. “So hopefully when the time comes to remove the snow, it’ll be much easier to remove.”

Despite those actions, many people said Friday they don’t think the roads are being cleared fast enough, adding they wish crews did a better job.

READ MORE: Lethbridge residents adapt to changing weather

The city works on a priority route system, prioritizing certain roads above others.

“Every single fall we sit together with city transit, our police and our fire units and we decide what the main priorities in the city,” Lee said. “And of course the traffic volume is what dictates the most.”

Whoop-Up Drive, University Drive and Mayor Magrath Drive are a few of the priority one roadways, and as long as the snow is falling the trucks stay on those routes.

“Right now, the City of Lethbridge allocates $2.5 million a year, and the budget runs from January to December, and looks like we’ll top out at the end of December,” Lee said.

READ MORE: Snow and ice proving to be costly for Lethbridge and Coaldale

Since Dec. 17, crews have been working around the clock putting in 12-hour shifts. One group starts at 1 p.m. and works until 1 a.m. covering the evening rush, and the second crew comes on at 1 a.m. clearing roads for the morning rush.

Snow clearing efforts will continue through the holiday season.