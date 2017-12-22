Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

A Hamilton man has been charged with possessing and making available child pornography.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the uploading of a digital image of child pornography to an online chat group.

Officers with the Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of the Technological Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the east end on Dec. 13.

Several electronic devices were seized from the home and a man was arrested for child exploitation offences.

The ICE Unit is continuing their investigation with a detailed forensic examination of the computers and electronic devices seized from the residence.

Charged is Nicholas Rosart, 41, of Hamilton.