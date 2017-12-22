Traffic
Woman dies in head-on collision on Highway 7 near Omemee

Greg Davis Harrison Perkins

Two vehicles collided head-on on Lilac Road in Omemee, Ont. on Friday afternoon

Harrison Perkins
A 22-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision near Omemee on Friday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash involving two cars around 12:30 p.m. and closed a section of Highway 7 between Lilac Road and Heights Road just west of the village.

Police tweeted that a 22-year-old woman has died and a male has been taken to hospital (injuries unknown). One of the cars ended up in a ditch. Roads were snow covered at a time.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

“Weather a factor,” tweeted OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene.

More to come.

 

