Woman dies in head-on collision on Highway 7 near Omemee

A 22-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision near Omemee on Friday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash involving two cars around 12:30 p.m. and closed a section of Highway 7 between Lilac Road and Heights Road just west of the village.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on scene of fatal MVC – Hwy 7 closed btwn Lilac & Heights Rds, Omemee. One female, 22yrs deceased & 1 male taken to local hospital in head on crash. Weather a factor. TTCI on scene assisting with investigation. Rds to remain closed indefinitely. ^pl pic.twitter.com/2bUXGrtwxg — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 22, 2017

Police tweeted that a 22-year-old woman has died and a male has been taken to hospital (injuries unknown). One of the cars ended up in a ditch. Roads were snow covered at a time.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

READ MORE: Bowmanville school mourns death of teacher in Cobourg crash

“Weather a factor,” tweeted OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene.

COLLISION: #Hwy7 at Lilac Rd #Omemee – Collision blocking highway, emergency services attending. ^cc — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 22, 2017

More to come.