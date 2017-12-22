Woman dies in head-on collision on Highway 7 near Omemee
A 22-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision near Omemee on Friday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the crash involving two cars around 12:30 p.m. and closed a section of Highway 7 between Lilac Road and Heights Road just west of the village.
Police tweeted that a 22-year-old woman has died and a male has been taken to hospital (injuries unknown). One of the cars ended up in a ditch. Roads were snow covered at a time.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
“Weather a factor,” tweeted OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.
The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene.
More to come.
