24 confirmed cases of flu in Hamilton

There’s another reminder to get your flu shot, if you haven’t done so already.

Hamilton Public Health Services says that as of Dec. 20, there were 24 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the city.

Dr. Laura Bourns says that includes 16 confirmed cases of Influenza A and 8 cases of Influenza B.

She adds that this is just the start of the busy season for the flu, with the peak expected in early to mid-January.

The flu vaccine continues to be available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and walk-in clinics.

Certain groups, such as young children and those over 65 years of age, are especially urged to take that precaution, since they are at higher risk for developing complications.

Bourns also reminds residents about the importance of everyday precautions, like frequent hand washing.