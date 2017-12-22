Neighbours come to rescue of woman in south-end house fire in Peterborough

Neighbours are being with credited with helping a woman escape a house fire in Peterborough’s south end late Thursday night.

Peterborough Fire Services say neighbours heard a woman’s call for help around 11:35 p.m. when carpet caught fire in the house on Trailview Drive home.

“The occupant was unable to exit her residence,” said platoon chief Rolf Erdmann.

He said two neighbours ran inside and extinguished the fire with tap water and a portable fire extinguisher and then helped the woman to the front porch.

“On our arrival, Peterborough Fire Services attended to the occupant for smoke inhalation, confirmed extinguishment of the fire, and ventilated light smoke from the building,” said Erdmann.

Paramedics treated the woman for smoke inhalation and minor burns. She was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

“Quick action by neighbours prevented a much worse tragedy,” said Erdmann.

Smoking materials are suspected as the cause of the fire. Damage is pegged at $15,000.