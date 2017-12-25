Bill Kelly: Breaking news — Trump doesn’t care what the world thinks of him

It’s interesting to see the analysis of the United Nations’ overwhelming condemnation of Donald Trump’s pronouncement to move the American embassy to Jerusalem.

For those who think that Trump will be humbled by the vote or that it might make him reconsider the move, well, you clearly haven’t been paying attention.

The simple truth is that Trump doesn’t care what the world thinks of him — sure, he’ll be ticked off that the UN rebuffed him, but that’s his ego talking.

The Jerusalem decision is only the latest in a long line of policies that are intended to appeal to his base.

Trump is playing to the home crowd; he feeds off the constant praise from Breitbart and Fox News and the pathetic fawning over him by members of his cabinet.

The past year has shown us that Trump has little to no understanding (and little to no interest) in foreign policy or international trade.

North Korea is flexing its muscle in the far east and Vladimir Putin is doing the same in eastern Europe.

It’s clear that because of Trump’s indifference and inability, the United States has become less influential on the world stage.

What’s more troubling is that Trump’s blindly loyal supporters just don’t seem to care.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML.