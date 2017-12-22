Peterborough is in the spirit of giving this holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many are donating their time and money, to give back to various causes in the Peterborough community.

Volunteers from The Salvation Army have been collecting donations at Lansdowne Place since Nov. 24.

“This money goes to feed and clothe and provide all kinds of different services to people in the community within Peterborough,” said Johnathan Sharp, Kettle co-ordinator with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $440,000 as part of their annual Christmas campaign, which includes its Christmas Kettle Campaign.

“The Kettle goal is $75,000 for the year, and so far we are at about $66,000,” said Sharp.

Volunteers will be collecting in the food court at Landsdowne Place until Saturday.

As well, upstairs, across the mall, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Peterborough set up their gift wrapping booth.

“The traditional program is for a big brother and a little brother, or big sister and little sister, to come together and just form a relationship where the two of them hang out kind of once a week, twice a week whatever the commitment may be and so they just act as a kind of role model and just act a big brother, big sister,” said treasurer, Andrew Welk.

Welk said last year they raised about $8,000.

“[This year] I don’t believe that we have a goal set but if we can raise between $5,000 to $10,000 that would be fantastic,” said Welk.

In addition to all the giving at Lansdowne Place, last week the Three Loonies on the Street Fundraiser raised a significant of amount of money.

This year’s fundraiser for Kawartha Food Share has now raised more than $121,000.

For every $1 donated, Kawartha Food Share can purchase up to $6 worth of food to support 8,100 people monthly.

The money raised translates to more than $727,000 in food.