Crime
December 21, 2017 10:08 pm

Edmonton police ask public for help finding ‘violent and dangerous’ man

By Online journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to help them find 25-year-old Torrie Evan Nepoose who has warrants out for his arrest after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

For the third time this year, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking the public for help finding a 25-year-old man they consider “violent and dangerous.”

On Thursday evening, police said they have issued arrest warrants for Torrie Evan Nepoose on three counts of breach of recognizance. They say he allegedly breached conditions after he was released on bail earlier in the day.

According to police, Nepoose poses a “great risk of extreme violence to the public.”

Anyone who sees Nepoose should not approach him. Instead, the public is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 if he is spotted.

Nepoose is 6’2″ tall and 163 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

