December 21, 2017 10:02 pm

Man in serious condition after shooting in Brampton

By Web Writer  Global News

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton Thursday night.

Peel Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Bovaird Drive and Fletcher Creek area around 9 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transferred and young man to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no information on suspects at this time.

 

