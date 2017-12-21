Man in serious condition after shooting in Brampton
A A
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton Thursday night.
Peel Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Bovaird Drive and Fletcher Creek area around 9 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transferred and young man to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police said they have no information on suspects at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.