Scott Thompson: Hopefully 2018 will bring us together

Another holiday season is upon us as 2017 is coming to a close.

It’s that time of year when we celebrate and count our blessings while looking forward to a fresh new year.

A time to make plans, set goals, start a new course of progress and accomplishment.

A chance to reevaluate our lives, question priorities, and make a conscious effort to improve life.

When reflecting on the last year, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed by the divisiveness that has developed in what has become a land of extremes.

It seems those in the middle (which is most of us) have been forgotten, as much as the middle class.

So extremes on both the left and right rear their ugly heads claiming to be speaking for everyone and if you’re not for us you’re against us.

2017 has been a year of, ‘it’s not what you say that makes you correct, it’s how loud you say it.’

And, if you repeat it enough, it is fact.

Soon, if you hear enough lies you won’t be able to decipher the truth.

Hopefully, in the coming year, we will find a common denominator to bring us together instead of pulling us apart.

Hopefully, we’ll have the courage to know what’s right and wrong.

Hopefully, it won’t take more conflict to make that happen.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML.