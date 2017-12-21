Incredible Christmas display lives on at Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association

A massive Lethbridge Christmas display, one that’s gained quite a following over the years, has found a new home.

The display, which used to stand in the late Doris Wichers’ house, is now located at the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association.

“It’s been amazing so far,” Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association executive director Tony Deys said on Thursday. “They really could have given this to any organization to carry on the tradition and they chose us. It’s kind of a big deal.”

When she was alive, Doris Wichers often shared her Christmas cheer with schoolchildren in Lethbridge, allowing them to tour her great creation.

“Yeah, she would have a train that would run around this specific spot,” said her son Brian Wichers, while looking down at the display.

Brian said he believes the showcase is a perfect fit in its new home.

“My parents have always been a big part of the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association,” Brian said. “It’s always been close and dear to them. My dad’s helped fundraise for the centre. So it’s really meant a lot to us.”

Over the last two weeks, the riding association has welcomed 24 kindergarten classes with a total of over 500 kids. It’s been a special experience for both the kids and instructors.

“We had a few tears when the teachers came in and saw the display,” Deys said. “Because they have been taking their kindergarten kids to see this display in Mrs. Wichers’ living room for two decades.”

The Wichers family says it is proud to maintain the legacy Doris started.

“It’s for the kids, right?” Brain said. “So where can we bring it to a place that would actually help the organization and increase their profile and also give the opportunity for the kids to keep coming and to see it?”