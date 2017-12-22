Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We will see partial clearing with sunny breaks on today and tomorrow in the wake of a cold front. Winds will be out of the north and it will feel chilly as we approach the weekend.

A Pacific frontal system will advance inland between Christmas Eve Sunday and Christmas Day Monday. The potential for flurries will return by Sunday evening.

Friday’s daytime high range: -7 to -3C

~ Duane/Wesla