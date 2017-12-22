Rick Zamperin: Thanks for nothing Santa Claus

It’s that time of the year again.

No, I’m not talking about running through your favourite mall elbows high as you search for the perfect Christmas present.

Although, I’m picturing some of you doing that and it makes me giggle.

I’m talking about my annual Christmas wish list to the jolly old elf we call Santa Claus.

READ MORE: ’I do not live in Canada,’ says Santa Claus, challenging government’s claim

Every year I whip up a perfect recipe for him to follow and year after year after year, Kris Kringle fails miserably.

For years I’ve asked Saint Nicholas to guide the Toronto Maple Leafs to Stanley Cup glory and nothing, not even a sniff at the NHL’s top trophy.

Heck, there were years when Santa ignored my pleas to just have the Leafs make the playoffs.

Father Christmas has failed me locally too, not coming through on having the Hamilton Tiger-Cats end their nearly two-decade-long Grey Cup drought.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: If Ricky Ray retires you can start the Zach Collaros to Toronto countdown clock

Pere Noel has also dropped the ball, or puck in this case, in helping the Hamilton Bulldogs reach the pinnacle of the Ontario Hockey League. But the way they’re playing these days, the Dogs don’t need Santa’s assistance.

READ MORE: Government spent close to $10K on Jays tickets for Canada 150 and travel ‘influencers’

Babbo Natale did make one exception, however, when he helped turn the Blue Jays into a winner again, spurring them on to long playoff runs in back-to-back years. However, Santa’s magic couldn’t help them go all the way and pretty much disappeared in 2017.

Thanks for nothing Santa.