Visitation set for former London politician Gina Barber

After passing away Sunday at the age of 75, funeral arrangements have been announced for former London politician, Gina Barber.

Westview Funeral Chapel will be hosting a visitation on Jan. 3, 2018 followed by a service of remembrance.

A cremation has also taken place and Barber’s ashes will be spread in the spring.

During her time in London, Barber served on a number of boards and committees including London’s Board of Control, the Historic Sites Committee of the London Public Library, the Society for Learning in Retirement London, and the London West NDP.

She was a sociology professor at Fanshawe College and also taught elementary school in London, Hamilton, and India.

A number of prominent London figures have since expressed their grief over her passing.

Barber’s death comes after a battle with cancer.

Westview’s visitation will be accepting donations in memory of Barber to the Society for Learning in Retirement London, Ontario’s NDP or the Karen Schuessler Singers.