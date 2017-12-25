those old radio shows
December 25, 2017 8:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows: Dec. 25 – 31

By Radio operator  770 CHQR
Monday, Dec. 25

Hour 1: Jack Benny – Party at Birmingham Hospital    X Minus 1 – The Castaways, Ep. 77
Hour 2: Wartime, Bob Hope – The Christmas Package    A Christmas Carol  
Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Christmas Program    Quiz Kids – Christmas Special
Hour 4: Kraft Music Hall with Boris Karloff    Amos & Andy – Andy as Santa  

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Hour 1:Lux Radio Theater – Remember the Night    N/A
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – Exchanging Christmas Gifts     The Hardy Family – Horse Race Betting
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Day after Christmas    The Great Gildersleeve – Opening last Christmas Presents 
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – The Crooked Carter Brother     Dragnet – The Big Bird

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Hour 1: Fibber McGee & Molly – Missing Shirt Collar     Dark Fantasy – The Man with the Scarlet Satchel
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Lady with a Plan     The Cisco Kid – Terror Town

Hour 3: The Green Hornet – Polarized Glasses     Isaac Asimov – Psychohistory and Encyclopedia, Pt. 1 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Psychohistory and Encyclopedia Pt.2     Gun Smoke – Going Bad

Thursday, Dec. 28

Hour 1:Calling All Cars – The Honor Complex    Bold Venture – Mystery of the Mary K
Hour 2: Let George Do It – Forty-Two on a Rope     The Black Museum – the Brick
Hour 3: Lights Out – Man in the Middle     Isaac Asimov – the Mayors, Pt. 3 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – the Mayors, Pt. 4    Escape – The Adversary

Friday, Dec. 29

Hour 1: Michael Shayne – Mail Order Murder    Dragnet – The Big Help
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Death of a Private Eye    The Cisco Kid – Cup of Justice
Hour 3: The Cisco Kid – A War on the Fort    Isaac Asimov – the Merchant Princes, Pt. 5 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – the Merchant Prince Pt. 6    Boston Blackie – A Man Following Eva 

Saturday, Dec. 30

Hour 1:Our Miss Brooks – Bronco Dismissed    Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Slingshot Murders
Hour 2: This is My Best – I Will Not Go Back    Mystery in the Air – The Great Barastro  
Hour 3: Black Museum – Gas Receipt     Lights Out – The Little People  
Hour 4: Father Knows Best – Trash Can Lids    Isaac Asimov – the General, Pt. 7  
Hour 5: Isaac Asimov – the General Pt. 8    The FBI in Peace & War – The Serious Type

Sunday, Dec. 31

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Bad Blood, Ep. 38    Fibber McGee & Molly – New Year’s Celebration  
Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Invites himself to Bosses New Year’s Party    The Aldrich Family – New Year’s Eve Party
Hour 3: The Great Gildersleeve – New Year’s Eve    Box 13 – Extra Extra 
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Old Friend    Isaac Asimov – the Mule, Pt. 9
Hour 5: Isaac Asimov – the Mule Pt. 10    Ozzie & Harriet – The Crosby Caper     

