Traffic
December 20, 2017 4:23 pm
Updated: December 20, 2017 4:26 pm

Lindsay transit riders face small increase in 2018

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
New transit prices are set to take effect on Jan. 1.

New transit prices are set to take effect on Jan. 1.

City of Kawartha Lakes
A A

New transit fees in Lindsay are set to roll out in the new year.

Single fare (cash payment) will see 15 cent increases for adults (from $2.10 to $2.25) and seniors/students (from $1.60 to $1.75) while children ages 8-14 increase 20 cents ($1.05 to $1.25). Children under 8 ride for free.

The cost of 6 tokens will remain at $10 while a new 12-token option will be sold for $20.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s transit system ranked third most sustainable in North America

Monthly transit passes are dropping in price. Adults’ new fee will be $60, down from $63; seniors and students will pay $50  – a $2.50 decrease from 2017’s fee.

“The new fee updates bring Lindsay Transit fees more in line with current market rates and will help offset the rising cost of providing transit services,” the City issued in a statement.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
Bus Service
City of Kawartha Lakes
lindsay
Lindsay Transit
Transit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News