Lindsay transit riders face small increase in 2018

New transit fees in Lindsay are set to roll out in the new year.

Single fare (cash payment) will see 15 cent increases for adults (from $2.10 to $2.25) and seniors/students (from $1.60 to $1.75) while children ages 8-14 increase 20 cents ($1.05 to $1.25). Children under 8 ride for free.

The cost of 6 tokens will remain at $10 while a new 12-token option will be sold for $20.

Monthly transit passes are dropping in price. Adults’ new fee will be $60, down from $63; seniors and students will pay $50 – a $2.50 decrease from 2017’s fee.

“The new fee updates bring Lindsay Transit fees more in line with current market rates and will help offset the rising cost of providing transit services,” the City issued in a statement.