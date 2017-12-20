Male cyclist dies after being struck by delivery truck in Toronto’s Little Italy
A A
A male cyclist has died after being struck by a delivery truck in Little Italy Wednesday morning.
Toronto police said they received multiple calls about a cyclist struck at Ossington Avenue and College Street around noon.
Toronto paramedics said they transferred a man in his 40s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed to Global News that the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
College Street is closed in both directions from Ossington Avenue to Shaw Street as police investigate.
There is no word as to whether or not charges will be laid at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.