Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he intends to run for third term

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he fully intends to seek a third term as premier.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, McNeil says he believes he still has work to do beyond his second term, which began May 30 when the Liberals won the first back-to-back majority governments in nearly 30 years.

McNeil says the hard work it took to get the province’s fiscal house in order has put the government in a position where it can begin to build and to grow economic opportunities and he says “I want to be part of that.”

He says that’s the reason he has told members of his cabinet to have their future decided shortly after the budget is delivered in the second year of the current mandate.

McNeil says those who are leaving will be removed from cabinet, and it will be retooled with an eye toward a third mandate.

He says he doesn’t want the government’s work over the last four years to be for naught, adding he believes the province is on the “cusp of doing some great things.”