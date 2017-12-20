Crime
December 20, 2017 12:50 pm
Updated: December 20, 2017 12:52 pm

Serious police incident in Rutland

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Photo/Kelly Hayes
Police cruisers have descended on a home in the Rutland area of Kelowna for what is believed to be a serious police incident.

RCMP were called to the residence early Tuesday evening.

Authorities have yet to confirm why they are at the scene.

The home is surrounded by police tape.

Neighbours say a man, his wife and their two daughters reside at the residence.

They say they man was last seen yesterday at around 5:00-5:30 p.m.

More details to come. 

 

