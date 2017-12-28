Bob Layton Editorial: Thinking way outside the box

I am on record as saying we have the smartest audience in the world.

You often come up with ideas and suggestions to handle some the problems city council gets bogged down in.

About the issues with Light Rail Transit, Bill wonders if they should take lessons from the people who run Heavy Rail Transit, like how to do signaling at intersections.

He says instead of delaying the 102 Avenue bridge repairs for a year, they could have learned how to build a bridge quickly, like the railroad bridge that burned.

About the Northlands Coliseum making money within the rules, Ken says of the suggestion it be used for parking or storage – what if someone found that entertaining?

About the new Walterdale Bridge – after looking at the finished white arches, Bill wonders if the city ever thought of painting it yellow and asking if maybe McDonalds would like to help fund it. He points out other major structures in Edmonton sell the naming rights.

And, about the depth of the city hall wading pool, one listener says he does not care if it’s only ankle deep, as long as it doesn’t have a bike lane.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.