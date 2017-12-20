Investigation into conduct of 2 Winnipeg police officers following fatal hit and run wraps

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has concluded two Winnipeg police officers put on leave after a fatal hit and run did nothing criminally wrong.

Cody Severight, 23, was killed on Oct. 10 after he was hit by a vehicle on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue. Const. Justin Steven Holz, who was off-duty at the time the crash occurred around 8 p.m., was later charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene. Holz was also put on administrative leave.

On October 20 Chief Danny Smyth said two more officers were put on leave as a result of the investigation into the crash.

“Their actions caused me enough concern that I contacted the director of the Independent Investigation Unit and they have agreed to investigate,’ Smyth said at the time.”In the interim I’ve removed both from active duty and placed them both on administrative leave, pending the investigative findings of the IIU.”

Chief Smyth never disclosed what the concern was surrounding their conduct.

On Wednesday the IIU said in a statement it had determined no charges should be laid against either member.

“In his report on the incident, IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler said he was not satisfied that the actions of either officer were intentionally done to interfere with or obstruct the ongoing investigation in the fatal pedestrian/motor vehicle collision,” the statement read.

The IIU said it would not be commenting further into its investigation on Holz until after the case moves its way through the courts.