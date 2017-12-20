N.S. RCMP looking for Waverley home invasion suspects, man claimed to be police officer

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a home invasion in Waverley, where a resident says four men burst into her home after claiming to be with police.

According to RCMP, the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on Joe Street.

A 56-year-old woman reported she answered a knock on the door and a man, who was not in uniform, claimed to be a police officer.

When the woman opened the door, police say the man pepper-sprayed her.

Then, three men described as “large build and tall” burst in the home but left almost immediately.

“Very bizarre in the sense that nothing was taken. There was no threats made, no demands and nothing taken. They just turned and ran,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says all four men ran from the house and it’s believed they fled to a waiting car near Waverley Road.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Neither she nor a 26-year-old woman also in the home, was injured.

“We’re asking if anyone in the area may have seen these men and the vehicle they’re suspected of having left the scene in … to please reach out to us,” Hutchinson said.

The initial suspect who knocked on the door is described as a white male, in his late 20s, with scruffy blond hair. He was about five feet, six inches tall, of average weight and was wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

Hutchinson adds that any legitimate police officer who comes to a home should have proof of their identity.

“If you’re unsure if they are in fact a police office, ask to see their ID and badge,” he said.

