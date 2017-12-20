Scott Thompson: Kathleen Wynne says $1 billion is for Hamilton LRT

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was kind enough to spare some time and answer questions on The Scott Thompson Show!

Immediately the LRT came up when she responded to my commentary on enough delays, just get the Hamilton project done.

She commented that these are decisions where local input is vital and clearly didn’t want to wade into municipal decisions, but also expressed the desire to get on with it.

Especially after city council voted to delay the project by punting the decision of whether the HSR should run the LRT vs. whoever designs and builds it, off to the province.

The government’s response was, up to you, but we don’t recommend it, for obvious reasons I stated in Tuesday’s commentary.

There was no value given why the HSR should run LRT so why ask the government to make the call?

The same reason they are trying to save face by now insisting the same unions run them.

All important points but certainly not worth delaying the project for.

One thing was certain, this is not about $1 billion of free money to spend as we please as many have suggested.

When I asked the premier if the money was Hamilton’s to spend how we saw fit she said unequivocally, the $1billion is for LRT, as per the city council vote.

Both the oppositions parties have said they will do the same.

What next? A delay over the colour?

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.