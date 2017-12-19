Okanagan forecast

Weather
December 19, 2017 7:09 pm

Tuesday, December 19, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The snow will taper off to flurries on Wednesday morning and sunny breaks are possible by midday when the low exits our region.
However a chance of flurries will return on Thursday, and although this next disturbance won’t pack as much punch, a trace to a few centimetres of snow is possible.

Signs point to a drier and cooler pattern this weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range:  -4 to +1C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
