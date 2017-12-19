Best Buy
Vernon RCMP hoping for tips after $1,400 worth of electronics allegedly taken

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

The RCMP released this picture of "persons of interest" it is trying to identify.

RCMP
RCMP in Vernon are hoping tips from the public will help them identify two people described as “persons of interest” in a theft investigation.

Police said on Monday evening, two men allegedly took speakers and a hub worth $1,400 from the Best Buy on 24th Street in Vernon.

RCMP said the pair left the store by the back door and got into a vehicle.

RCMP released a surveillance picture that shows the persons of interest in the hopes that it will generate tips from the public.

Police are hoping anyone with information contacts Cst. Dan Gow at the Vernon RCMP detachment at 250-545-7171 or leaves an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

