Winnipeg woman charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Manitoba penitentiary

A weekend holiday party at Stony Mountain Institution led to the arrest of a guest.

Inmates at Stony Mountain had a holiday celebration with their families Dec. 16. Corrections officers noticed during the event an inmate’s family member was trying to smuggle in drugs to give to the prisoner.

Police seized two vials, one of trenbolone and one of testosterone, and 25 grams of cocaine.

Stonewall RCMP arrested a 23-year old Winnipeg woman at the prison.

She has been charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.